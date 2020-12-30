Amruta Fadnavis: ‘Having bad leader not Maha’s fault, supporting one is’

mumbai

There seems to be no end to the war of words between Amruta Fadnavis – the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis – and the Shiv Sena.

In a cryptic reference to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Amruta Fadnavis, on Saturday late at night, tweeted, “Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra’s Fault - But Staying with one is! Jaago [Wake up] Maharashtra” (sic). In her tweet, Amruta Fadnavis had tagged a news report, which mentioned her saying that she “will not back down in her criticism of the Shiv Sena-led government”.

The recent spar between Amruta Fadnavis and Sena leaders had kicked off after the Shiv Sena-controlled Thane Municipal Corporation decided to transfer the salary accounts of its employees from Axis Bank, where Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position. The move came amid allegations of the previous regime favouring the bank.

In her clarification, Amruta Fadnavis has said that the bank was chosen during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regime, even before she had married Devendra Fadnavis.

Hitting back at Amruta Fadnavis, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the state to probe the transfer of government employees’ accounts to Axis Bank, as it is a “case of conflict of interest”. “Also investigate whether any/how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?” Chaturvedi tweeted.

