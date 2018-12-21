Andheri hospital fire: Toll touches 10 after elderly man’s death

The toll in Monday’s blaze at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital rose to 10 after 65-year-old Dattu Naravade succumbed to complications arising from toxic smoke inhalation on Thursday. The Ghatkopar resident had been admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital after being rescued. Doctors are also worried about the condition of a new-born baby girl who is also being treated at the hospital.

Speaking of Naravade, executive director of Holy Spirit Hospital Sneha Joseph said, “He [Naravade] had a history of tuberculosis which had weakened his lungs. On the first day, he was admitted in the general ward since his condition was stable, but since he had difficulties in breathing, we kept him on oxygen support.” Naravade was also shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). “He was kept on ventilator for external life support but within 48 hours he had stopped responding to treatment. As per his treating doctors, he went into a septic shock and succumbed early morning on Thursday,” said Joseph. Naravade’s body has been handed over to his relatives.

The hospital is also treating five new-born babies who are currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), including a pair of twins — a baby boy and a girl. “The baby girl, weighing 650 grams, was born pre-term and has suffered severe health complications due to breathing toxic smoke that erupted from the fire. She is kept on life support but she isn’t responding to treatment,” said one of the doctors who is treating her.

Fifty-nine people were admitted to Holy Family Hospital after the fire on Monday. While some, including four doctors of ESIC Kamgar Hospital, have been discharged, 27 patients are still being treated.

Doctors from RN Cooper Hospital, where 22 people are under treatment, said four patients are in critical condition. One of them is nurse Arun Pilanku, who suffered a brain concussion and mandible fracture after he apparently jumped from the fourth floor to escape the smoke. “We were supposed to operate upon him today. But the doctors noticed a swelling in his leg. We are checking if there is a fracture in his leg as well so both the surgeries can take place simultaneously,” said Dr Ganesh Shinde, dean of RN Cooper Hospital.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 00:00 IST