Animal rights activist arrested by Nagaland police

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:58 IST

The Oshiwara police on Friday arrested animal rights activist Hema Choudhary from her residence in Andheri (West) for allegedly making objectionable remarks against people of Nagaland in a video on social media. She has been handed her over to Nagaland police.

A few days ago Choudhary created and posted a video with objectionable remarks on the Nagaland locals and posted it on YouTube after which an offence was registered by cyber police station, Kohima, Nagaland.

Dayanand Bangar senior inspector from Oshiwara police said, “We have arrested her and handed her over to Nagaland police for further investigation as this case is registered with them.”

The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (1) (2) [Punishments for offences of atrocities] of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“On Friday, a Nagaland police team including deputy superintendent of police and staff approached additional commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Karnik. They informed him about a non bailable warrant against her, and then after his instruction Oshiwara helped them in arresting her,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.