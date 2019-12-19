‘Antibiotic abuse can lead to 10mn deaths by 2050’

mumbai

Abuse or unregulated usage of antibiotics could lead to 10 million deaths by drug-resistant superbugs by 2050, doctors said, while speaking at an exhibition Superbugs, organised at Nehru Science Centre, Worli, on Wednesday.

The physicians suggested forming an infection control committee in hospitals and formulating a policy for regularising usage and prescription of antibiotic drugs.

Doctors said irresponsible prescription and over-the-counter procurement of medicines is the main reason behind drug resistance. “The hospitals need to lay down a policy for the usage of antibiotics. People often buy antibiotics without consulting doctors which further adds to the resistance,” said Dr Farokh Udwadia, a physician. When a person becomes resistant to an antibiotic, the pathogen develops the ability to fight with the drug that is supposed to kill it, said Udwadia.

The two-month exhibition was inaugurated by National Council of Science Museums , Science Museum Group, Wellcome (UK) and Indian Council of Medical Research.