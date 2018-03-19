Arrested lawyer used CDRs to prove case against opponents, say actor, businessman

Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, arrested in connection with the call data records theft, used the CDRs to prove cases against his opponents in court, two of them – Aackruti Nagpal, a Telugu film actor, and a business -- have alleged.

While the police refused to divulge details of the businessman, whose statement was recorded on Sunday, Nagpal recorded her statement on Monday.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the theft. The police will file the charge sheet soon.

Nagpal’s husband filed for divorce case in 2014. The hearing is still on. The actor said, “Siddiqui has been my husband, Amit Mistry’s, friend for the past 20 years. He represented my husband in our divorce case too. Siddiqui encouraged Mistry to file 40 complaints against me. He has lodged 3 FIRs and a case in family court case too. Siddiqui produced our chats and conversation in court. I am confident he got my call data records.”

The theft came to light on January 24, with the arrest of four private detectives who allegedly sold the CDRs for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. The accused -- Makesh Pandiyan, 42, Prashant Palekar, 49, Jigar Makawana, 35, and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32 -- were arrested from Kalwa.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, said, “The two claim Siddiqui obtained their CDRs and presented it in court. Further probe is on”.