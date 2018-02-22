Associations opposing Maharashtra plastic ban to stage march at Azad Maidan tomorrow

As the state government gears up to ban plastic bags and other items made of plastic from March, the Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association (MPMA) and a few other plastic associations have decided to oppose the move by staging a protest at Azad Maidan on February 23.

The association said the ban is likely to impact millions connected to the industry, plastic consumers and even the economy.

The state government will ban the use, sale, possession and manufacturing of all kinds of plastic bags irrespective of thickness, plastic flags, flex material, banners and non-woven polypropylene bags. The ban will also cover one-time use disposable plastic bowls, spoons and plates. The state government also plans to ban the use and sale of plastic water bottles at all starred hotels, government offices, canteens, educational institutions and hotels at tourist spots. HT was the first to report this move.

The state cabinet is likely to clear the draft notification for implementing the ban soon.

“For the past few months, we have been trying to present the drawbacks of a blanket ban on plastic usage and production to the state government. Unfortunately, all our efforts were unsuccessful and hence, this agitation seems to be the our only option,” said Ravi Jashnani, MPMA president.

He said the government plans to introduce the ban without giving the plastic industry and people any alternatives.