At 11.4°C, Mumbai wakes up to coldest Jan morning since 2013

mumbai

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:00 IST

True to the weather department’s prediction that the minimum temperatures on Friday morning will fall to record lows, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature recorded in January since 2013.

The Santacruz weather station, which is representative of the suburbs and south Mumbai, recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, which was six degrees below normal.

The Colaba weather station, which is representative of south Mumbai, recorded 14.5 degrees Celsius – 3.1 degrees below normal.

On January 29, 2012, the mercury had dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature for the decade, followed by 10.4 degrees Celsius on January 6, 2013. The all-time lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on January 22, 1962, at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The city’s lowest minimum temperature this season until Friday was recorded on January 1 at 15 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Borivli was the coldest suburb in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 8 degrees Celsius, while in Goregaon, Powai and Panvel, the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degree Celsius below normal, and 26.2 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai, which was 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is likely to be a marginal rise in temperatures from Saturday onwards. For Saturday, IMD has predicted a maximum of 27 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be at 14 degrees Celsius.

“Cold and dry winds from North India, blowing at moderate speed, kept temperatures low throughout Thursday, and allowed the minimum temperature to drop to its lowest for the season on Friday morning. A gradual change in the wind pattern will lead to warmer temperatures over the weekend,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) on Friday was at 87, under the ‘satisfactory’ category. Researchers said fast winds facilitated the quick dispersion of pollutants. The AQI for Saturday is likely to be 89 (satisfactory).