At 38.4°C, Mumbai faces the season’s highest temperature

mumbai

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:05 IST

The mercury rose to record-high levels on Thursday, with the city logging its highest monthly day temperature this season, and the third-highest for the month over the past 10 years.

The highest February day temperature in the past 10 years was in 2012 when the city recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius. The city also reeled under extereme temperatures in 2017 and 2015 at 38.8 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for February was at 39.6 degrees Celsius in 1966.

The maximum temperature in the suburbs was 38.4 degrees Celsius – 6 degrees Celsius above normal. Prior to Thursday, Mumbai had recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius on February 17. The Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degree Celsius above normal. South Mumbai recorded 58% humidity, while 36% humidity was recorded in the suburbs.

“Strong hot and dry easterly winds coming from the land prevails over the Maharashtra coast currently. Combined with this, the low humidity and delayed setting in of sea breeze allowed temperatures to rise much above normal levels for all coastal weather stations,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

Location-wise, Borivli recorded the maximum temperatures in the city at 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Ghatkopar (38.4 degrees Celsius), Vidyavihar (37.6 degrees Celsius), Bandra at 37.4 degrees Celsius, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road at 37.2 degrees Celsius and Bhandup at 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said relief from hot conditions was expected from Friday onwards but some parts may face heat wave-like conditions.

“With a marginal change in wind speed and rise in humidity from Friday, temperatures are likely to drop ,” said Hosalikar.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) recorded in Mumbai on Thursday was 181 (moderate) and 190 (moderate) has been predicted for Friday.