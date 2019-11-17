Athletes finally get on track in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:21 IST

Around eight months after athletes in Thane protested against the lack of running tracks to practice at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, a 400-metre-long synthetic track was inaugurated on Saturday.

In February when the stadium was renovated, athletes lost their space to practise. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had assured them of a track.

“There was no space for practice provided to us. We were given alternative grounds in Mumbra and Saket but none of them was suitable for us. We are happy to get a track,” said Niharika Madhvi, 12, state-level athlete.

The 400-metre synthetic track is apt for practice but not for competitions. “It is too small for competitions but we are glad that at least we have a space to practise. For the past one year, we did not have proper space as the renovation of the stadium was on. The performance of athletes from Thane suffered,” said Nilesh Patkar, athletics coach.

Athletes also complained of injuries that led to their poor performance. “We had been practising in spaces like the cement steps on the stadium or the tracks at the gardens. Running on the hard floor caused ankle pain and cramps. This often forced us to skip competitions,” said Bhargav More, 16, state-level athlete.

The 37-year-old stadium went through a major renovation which cost around ₹3.5 crore and the ground was converted into an international level cricket ground.

No major tournament has been conducted so far. “Some league-level cricket tournaments did take place. After the cricket pitch, we also built the synthetic track. Only after we complete the entire work can we make the ground available for bigger tournaments,” said Minal Palande, sports officer, TMC.

Although athletes are happy to have a place to practice, the promise made by TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal remains unfulfilled. The commissioner had said TMC would provide three athletic tracks. “Thane is a city with international-level athletes. If they are making plans to expand and provide better facilities at the stadium, all facilities should be in place,” said Dutta Chavan, coach.

A TMC official said, “We have made the synthetic track available despite the code of conduct and other obstacles. The athletes had to wait but they have better facilities now.”

LONG WAIT

The inauguration of the synthetic track at Dadoji Konddev Stadium was scheduled for 12.30pm however mayor Meenakshi Shinde arrived only after 2.30pm. Irked by the long wait, many athletes and parents left the stadium just minutes before the mayor arrived.

“As the dates for submission for nominations for mayor’s elections coincided, I got delayed, I would have been glad if all the athletes were present for the inauguration. The track is for them and I hope they will make good use of it,” said Shinde.