Attempts made to break open donation box at Bhikha Behram Well, plaint lodged

mumbai

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:26 IST

Trustees of the Bhikha Behram Well, a heritage structure at Churchgate, have filed an online complaint with Azad Maidan police alleging someone tried to break open their donation box on Friday night.

“Due to the lockdown the well remains closed, but in the morning when our caretaker entered he saw that someone had attempted to break open the donation box fitted in the wall using stones and drilling a hole in the wall, thus damaging and trespassing into trust property,” the trustees said in the complaint.

Viraf Kapadia, a trustee, said they were not aware whether there had been any kind theft, and were awaiting details from the police station.

An officer from Azad Maidan police station confirmed the complaint, and said they would be visiting the site to investigate the matter.