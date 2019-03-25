Auto driver caught stealing, killed in Naigaon, 3 booked

A 38-year-old autorickshaw driver died on Saturday after he was assaulted by three men, who caught him stealing from their house in Naigaon. The three accused, Rambabu Vikram Sahani, Amar Sahani and Rahul Kumar, were booked by the Waliv police for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, on Saturday. Two of them were detained on Sunday, the police said.

The auto driver, identified as Naseem Jamil Shaikh, entered an open house in Ashanagar area, near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Naigaon. The three men caught him stealing a mobile phone. When they screamed for help, a crowd gathered and the three men then destroyed his vehicle and assaulted him with leather belts and iron rods, leading to his death, said Vilas Chowgule, police inspector from Waliv station.

“We have registered a murder case and the accused are absconding,” said an officer.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 08:26 IST