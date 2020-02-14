e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Avoid controversial statements, Uddhav tells MVA leaders

Avoid controversial statements, Uddhav tells MVA leaders

mumbai Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:59 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Faced with consistent faux pas and contradictions within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged leaders from all the three ruling parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — to avoid making statements that can cause trouble for the coalition. He said this at the coordination committee meeting of all the three parties at Varsha, official residence of the chief minister, late Wednesday evening.

Thackeray’s advice came on the heels of Congress mouthpiece Shidori criticising Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. Savarkar has been a contentious issue in the MVA government as Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him while Congress and NCP, the allies of Sena in Maharashtra, have opposed it.

“The chief minister said we can avoid making unnecessary statements which can evoke a controversy. He also asked all the three parties to direct their leaders to refrain from making controversial remarks,” said a minister requesting anonymity. Since the government was formed it has faced controversy over statements made either by the leaders or the ministers representing the three parties. The MVA has formed a coordination committee to discuss and resolve issues for smooth running of the government.

In the meeting, it was also decided to conclude all the appointments in all government boards and corporations in the next fifteen days. “We have removed all the political appointments being made by the erstwhile government from all boards and corporations. It was decided to make all the appointments possibly in the next fortnight,” said a minister.

top news
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft
Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News