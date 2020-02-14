Avoid controversial statements, Uddhav tells MVA leaders

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:59 IST

Faced with consistent faux pas and contradictions within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged leaders from all the three ruling parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — to avoid making statements that can cause trouble for the coalition. He said this at the coordination committee meeting of all the three parties at Varsha, official residence of the chief minister, late Wednesday evening.

Thackeray’s advice came on the heels of Congress mouthpiece Shidori criticising Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. Savarkar has been a contentious issue in the MVA government as Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him while Congress and NCP, the allies of Sena in Maharashtra, have opposed it.

“The chief minister said we can avoid making unnecessary statements which can evoke a controversy. He also asked all the three parties to direct their leaders to refrain from making controversial remarks,” said a minister requesting anonymity. Since the government was formed it has faced controversy over statements made either by the leaders or the ministers representing the three parties. The MVA has formed a coordination committee to discuss and resolve issues for smooth running of the government.

In the meeting, it was also decided to conclude all the appointments in all government boards and corporations in the next fifteen days. “We have removed all the political appointments being made by the erstwhile government from all boards and corporations. It was decided to make all the appointments possibly in the next fortnight,” said a minister.