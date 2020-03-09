e-paper
Avoid crowds on campus: UGC to universities, colleges

mumbai Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:30 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Taking cognisance of the coronavirus scare, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an advisory for all universities and colleges to avoid large gatherings on campus and monitor student/ staff with travel history to any of the COVID-19 affected countries.

The apex body that governs all higher education institutes said a coordinated and collective effort in ‘mission mode’ is needed to help in prevention/reduction of transmission of the virus. The advisory issued by the UGC last week asked faculty to be alert towards any student with signs and symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, and get the student immediately tested for COVID-19.

It has advised faculty, staff and students to maintain public health measures of hands and respiratory hygiene.

For hostels, the apex body has directed the institutes to monitor health status of residents as well as ancillary staff on regular basis. The UGC has also shared pamphlets issued by the ministry of health and family welfare to be displayed at prominent locations on campus and in hostel premises.

