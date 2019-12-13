B’day cake lands 27 in hospital with food poisoning complaint

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:43 IST

A birthday party in Dahisar ended with 27 people, including four children, admitted at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospital on Thursday after they were affected with food poisoning from a cake bought from a local shop.

Patients were taken to Bhagwati Hospital, Borivli. A family from Kandarpada, Dahisar (West) had invited their relatives and neighbours on December 10 for their son, Aradhya Singh’s first birthday party.

They served homemade biryani and cakes that were bought from a local shop.

But the next day, the health condition of the people who attended the party started deteriorating.

“My son suddenly started vomiting from Wednesday afternoon and developed a high fever. He was not even able to walk properly due to stomach ache so we took him to the hospital,” said Sunil Singh whose two-year-old child is admitted in the paediatric ward of the hospital.

He is one of the family members who was called for the celebration. Doctors said patients are stable and under observation.

“All the patients are stable but have been kept under observation. They have kept on saline and antibiotics,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Sheetal Mhatre, a Shiv Sena corporator, in the general body meeting of the BMC on Thursday, stated that the cake shop did not have health license and fire license.

“When questioned, the health department informed that they had sent a notice to the shop regarding it [health license] a month back. This is a serious lapse where a shop is functioning without mandatory licenses,” she said.

MHB colony police have sent the food samples to the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) for their analysis.