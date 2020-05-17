e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Balanced diet, breathing exercises and Yoga helped boost immunity: Cop who recovered from Covid-19

Balanced diet, breathing exercises and Yoga helped boost immunity: Cop who recovered from Covid-19

mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 23:04 IST
Faisal Tandel and Suraj Ojha
Faisal Tandel and Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A sub-inspector, who recovered from Covid-19 on May 7, has come out with an awareness video on his recovery process, stressing on having a balanced diet, coupled with breathing exercises and Yoga. The policeman was posted at JJ Marg, one of the police stations worst-hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police in western suburbs provided vaporisers to their personnel to clean their respiratory tracts and prevent them from getting infected. Over 538 police personnel in the city have been infected with Covid-19 and eight of them have died so far.

Sub-inspector Sham Bise, who made the recovery video, had high fever on April 26 and tested positive on May 1. Two days later, his wife also tested positive but was asymptomatic. On May 7, he recovered from the disease at a Thane hospital.

In the video he states, “There is nothing to fear. A strong diet and Yoga boosted my immunity. I had a high fever since April 29 and it came down only on May 7. I was admitted to Vedant Hospital in Thane. Every morning, I gargled with warm salty water. I had two eggs and jaggery mixed with nuts every day. I ate dry fruits like almond, cashew nuts and dates. Before sleeping at night, I used to drink hot milk with turmeric, followed by warm water. I used to start my day with Yoga exercises like Pranayam and Kapalbharti to increase my breathing capacity.”

The total number of infected police personnel at JJ Marg station in south Mumbai till Sunday rose to 59, of which 10 have recovered.

This includes 14 personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 confirmed the development.

Senior police officers in the western suburbs (Bandra to Jogeshwari) have distributed steam vaporisers to their personnel. The policemen have been asked to use them twice a day to keep their respiratory tracts clean. “It is a good initiative. But it is also important to take other safety measures like using PPE kits and maintaining social distancing,” said Dr SM Patil, police surgeon.

Ankit Goyal, DCP, zone 10 said “In my zone, we gave vaporisers to almost everyone. Some of them were bought from additional commissioner of police’s (welfare) fund while others paid for it from their pocket.”

4 police personnel in Thane test positive

Four police personnel, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) from Thane commissionerate, tested positive of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The 38-year-old ACP was posted at the administration department of the Thane commissionerate headquarters. The other police personnel were a 32-year-old police officer and two constables, from Wagale Estate and Kopri police stations respectively. The ACP’s residential complex in Thane has been sealed.

(With inputs from Anamika Gharat)
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In