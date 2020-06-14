e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Balbharti’s prints 2.8 crore textbooks amid lockdown

Balbharti’s prints 2.8 crore textbooks amid lockdown

mumbai Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:54 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

When the Maharashtra government announced a complete lockdown across the state in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the publishing bureau Balbharti was in a tough spot. At the time, nearly 2.80 crore copies of textbooks were yet to be printed while the textbooks for Class 12 were still being revised.

Three months later, even as several restrictions continue in the state, Balbharti has distributed nearly 7 crore copies of textbooks and study materials for Classes 1 to 12 to distributors and schools in the state. This remarkable feat was achieved by a team of nearly 500 people working with Balbharti for content creation – including printers, processors, members of the board of studies, artists, and the production team.

“When the lockdown was announced, we were scared as to what would happen to the remaining printing process and were worried that book distribution would be delayed. Considering the situation in our state, it was evident that restrictions might not be eased soon. Within a few days, our team decided to do our best to bring out textbooks in time,” said Vivek Gosavi, director, Balbharti.

Within a month of the lockdown, several groups of various teams working on the textbooks were created on social messaging applications and people started working from home. While re-printing textbooks for Classes 1 to 11 was a big task, a bigger challenge was to create and print Class 12 textbooks as per the revised syllabus which would come into effect from the academic year 2020-21. “Our members of the board of studies worked day and night to provide content and get it corrected and finalised. The designers and illustrators would send their sketches on WhatsApp and we would give them suggestions then and there. This way, we managed to finish our new textbooks for Class 12 by the first week of April,” said Gosavi. PDF textbooks of Class 12 were made available online from April 8 and have seen over 1 crore downloads to date.

As restrictions were eased in some parts of the state in April, printing slowly started in areas that were marked as green and orange zones with special permissions. On May 18, Balbharti began delivering its textbooks to distributors and government-aided schools which provide textbooks free of cost to students. “Around 95% of the distribution work is complete. In the coming days, textbooks will reach students through their schools,” said Gosavi.

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In