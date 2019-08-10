Mumbai man duped of Rs 15 crore; one arrested

mumbai

The Bandra police on Friday arrested a former bank employee for allegedly cheating an 83-year-old Bandra resident of ₹15.86 crore by promising him a ₹30-crore return on his insurance investments. Samir Ajit Bose, 39, along with multiple other accused, called the complainant and posed as officials of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) between 2014 and 2019.

The complainant, who resides with his wife in Bandra (West), had invested ₹4.35 crore in various insurance policies between 2010 and 2016. In October 2014, he got a call from one of the accused, who posed as an IRDA official and telling told him he would get a return of ₹30 crore after paying processing charges. Between 2014 and 2019, he received multiple calls from at least 25 phone numbers, asking him to pay charges under various pretexts.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on July 23.

