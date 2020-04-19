Barber in the gym in this society

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:20 IST

Over the past three days, around 40 society members of Mahindra Park at Ghatkopar have got haircuts and shaves after almost a month’s gap.

“A lot of our society members were complaining they wanted to go out to get a shave and haircut, but couldn’t because of the lockdown. Which is when we decided that our gym can be converted into a salon,” said Dr Abdul Ghani Khan, secretary of the society.

A barber from the neighbourhood was stationed at the gym in Mahindra Park. Before bringing him in, all necessary precautions were taken and the barber was provided gloves and masks, added Khan. “The gym, where this barber was stationed, was sanitised twice to thrice a day so that no one gets infected,” said Dr Dyaneshwar Mahajan, chairman of the society.

The 440-member society has also distributed around five kilograms of rice, two kilograms of dal and one kilogram of sugar to 1,200 underprivileged people in neighbouring slum areas. Around 200 members from the society have contributed around Rs 4 lakh so far and another donation drive may be organised again.

“There are around 70 Muslim families in the society. We had a discussion with them and they can donate their zakat money [traditionally intended for alms] for needy slum dwellers, which can be distributed irrespective of religion. Some other members of our society have also shown keen interest in participating,” said Khan.

Mahindra Park’s committee has also a makeshift store at the society office where essentials such as milk, groceries and vegetables are sold at wholesale rates to society members. Supplies like rice, dal, wheat and milk were procured from the wholesale market through a society member who is associated with the markets held by Agriculture Produce Market Committee.

“The elderly are provided essentials at their doorsteps, and for younger residents, only five people are allowed at a time around the society office,” said resident Ashish Mehta.