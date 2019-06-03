BCom results: How Mumbai University passed the test with flying colours

After repeated flak over exam assessment and results for years, the University of Mumbai (MU) won accolades this year for its prompt announcement of third-year bachelor of commerce (TYBCom) results within 30 days of the exam.

The 3,707 teachers assessed more than 2.22 lakh answer booklets within a month. “Our board of studies (BoS) looked at the cause of delay in online assessment. We made sure that model answers to the question paper reached evaluators within 24 hours of the exam,” said Arvind Luhar, chairman of BoS Accountancy, MU.

Another factor was the drop in the number of BCom students. According to the university data, 50,708 students took the exam this year, compared to 73,813 in 2018 and 65,992 in 2017. Principals and experts said the drop was a result of a large number of students moving to autonomous colleges, reducing the burden on the university. “In April 2018, the number was higher than usual because of the large number of students appearing for ATKT exams, a backlog of the results fiasco of 2017. This year, with more than 20 colleges using their autonomous status, especially colleges with a large number of BCom students, the count went down,” said Madhu Nair, former dean of commerce for MU and the appointed examination in-charge for the section this year.

He said the examination authority also ensured all teachers and principals were contacted daily, encouraging them to finish assessment and moderation at the earliest.

The university’s stringent rules, too, helped. Earlier this year, the MU released a circular making it compulsory for all colleges to assess papers at least one-and-a-half times the strength of their college, failing which the college might face trouble at the time of seeking permission for increasing seats/divisions in their institute, getting approvals for affiliation, research, etc. “The idea was to ensure all colleges and teachers share assessment work and manage to declare results in time,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), MU.

With BCom results out, the university is now working on results for bachelor of arts (BA), bachelor of science (BSc) and bachelor in management studies (BMS). “Assessment of BA papers is almost completed and we should be able to release the results within a week. Teachers have been doing a very good job with assessment of other sections as well and the aim is to announce results of all courses within the 45-day deadline,” said Malale.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 00:23 IST