Beer bottle thrown at Mumbai local train door, 3 women hurt

Three women travelling in a train suffered minor injuries after some people threw a beer bottle at them between Thane and Mumbra stations on Friday night. The railway police have registered a case against unidentified people.

According to the police, the victims identified as Sushmita Gavkar, 24, from Kharegaon; Asha Patil, 32, from Dombivli and Anagha Ardalkar; were standing at the footboard of a Dombivli slow local when a beer bottle crashed at the door. “The incident took place around 9.30pm. The three sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment,” said an officer from Kalwa GRP.

Talking about the incident, Patil, a resident of Dombivli, said, “The incident took place between Thane and Kalwa. The bottle directly hit my head and the broken glass pieces injured my hand. We carried the glasses pieces and handed them over to the police as evidence.”

The injured women then got down at Kalwa station and informed the government railway police about the incident.

“We will register a case against unidentified people. One woman, however, refused to register a case. We will talk to the other two women and register the case. A team of GRP personnel will be deployed to patrol the spot where the incident took place,” said Smita Dhakane, senior police inspector, Thane GRP.

Ardalkar also tweeted about the incident tagging the Central Railway (CR).

Meanwhile, Patil’s husband, Vinod Patil, 32, complained about the careless attitude of the doctors at Kalwa hospital. “My wife’s head was bleeding. We still had to wait for one-and-a-half hours before a doctor attended my wife,” said Vinod.

