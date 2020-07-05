e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / BEST bus crushes 18-year-old on flyover in Parel

BEST bus crushes 18-year-old on flyover in Parel

An 18-year-old biker succumbed to head injuries after being hit by a BEST bus on the Senapati Bapat Marg flyover at Parel on Sunday, around an hour after two cars collided on the same spot.

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:37 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
An hour before the bike accident, two cars had collided on Senapati Bapat Marg in Parel, on Sunday.
An hour before the bike accident, two cars had collided on Senapati Bapat Marg in Parel, on Sunday.
         

An 18-year-old biker succumbed to head injuries after being hit by a BEST bus on the Senapati Bapat Marg flyover at Parel on Sunday. The deceased, Aniket Deepak Rewale, was heading towards Dadar from Lower Parel on his bike when the incident occurred.

According to police, Rewale, who was speeding, lost control of his bike and hit another biker who was moving at a low speed, around 5.30pm. Due to the impact, Rewale fell off his bike onto the road on the other side. He then came under the tyres of a BEST bus which was headed towards Parel.

Rewale was rushed to KEM Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. NM Joshi Marg police are conducting an inquiry.

Police said the biker, who was at low speed, was looking at two damaged cars lying on the flyover after meeting a collision half an hour ago. In the car collision, only the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a fracture in his leg as per the preliminary inquiry.

