BEST launches AC mini buses on 12 routes

mumbai Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:31 IST
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday launched air-conditioned (AC) mini bus services on 12 routes in Mumbai.

Seven of these buses will be operated as a feeder service during peak hours from Andheri railway station; the other two are shuttle services between Kohinoor (Gadkari Chowk) and Siddhivinayak Temple, for which the fare will be ₹6. The remaining one bus will be operated as a shuttle service between Ballard Pier and Churchgate, a spokesperson from the transport body said.

According to the BEST administration, these AC buses are part of the wet-lease scheme under which BEST has decided to induct 1,500 vehicles in its fleet.

Recently, the transport body reduced the fare of its AC buses from ₹25 to ₹6 to attract passengers. According to BEST administrative officers, the response to AC buses has been very good and therefore they decided to introduce more AC buses.

In the first week of November, BEST had launched an AC bus service between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway station.

