e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BEST’s ridership fell by 1cr in 2019; PRO says no.s went up after fare revision

BEST’s ridership fell by 1cr in 2019; PRO says no.s went up after fare revision

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:55 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking lost around 1 crore passengers in 2019 despite slashing fares on July 8, revealed data released by the transport body. In 2019, BEST recorded a ridership of 85.17 crore passengers, against 86.52 crore in 2018. The transport body’s revenue collection also dipped to ₹736.11 crore in 2019, from ₹987.27 crore earned in the previous year.

Meanwhile, BEST’s daily ridership witnessed a marginal decline last year from 23.70 lakh in 2018 to 23.33 lakh in 2019, while the average daily revenue fell to ₹20.16 crore in 2019 from ₹27.04 crore in 2018. BEST’s administration, however, has denied the loss in ridership. Manoj Varhade, BEST’s deputy public relations officer, said, “It is not true that BEST has lost its ridership in a year. In fact, if you cross-check the data, you will find a sharp rise in the ridership after July.”

After the fares were slashed, BEST recorded the highest ridership of 8.9 crore passengers in December 2019, while the lowest passenger count was recorded in January (5.03 crore) of the same year.

top news
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News