BEST union warns of strike from October 9

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:33 IST

The BEST Workers’ Union, one of the biggest unions of employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, has warned it will go on an indefinite strike from October 9, if its demand for a ₹10,000-interim salary hike — till the time the final wage agreement for 2016 to 2021 is signed — is not met.

In the recent strike notice served to the BEST management, the union has also demanded a merger of the BEST budget with the civic body’s budget; new buses to maintain the undertaking’s fleet at 3,337; filling of the sanctioned vacant posts; and making provisions for Diwali bonus, among the other demands.

Shashank Rao, leader of the union, said the management has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shiv Sena-affiliated BEST Kamgar Sena through which BEST workers will get a maximum salary hike of up to ₹8,000, which is insufficient.

“A section of the MoU also gives a free hand to the BEST management to implement economic sanctions, which could prove to be dangerous for employees,” said Rao.

For the past three months, the BEST Samyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti, the action committee of labour unions, has been agitating for a fresh wage agreement. The action committee has warned of a strike twice in this period, but postponed it. Rao said other members of the action committee are going to issue strike notices.

Meanwhile, with the model code of conduct for the Assembly polls set to be implemented in a few days, BEST workers are doubtful about the outcome of the strike.

According to them, the management will not be able to assure any salary hike till the election ends.

Earlier in January, BEST workers had gone on strike for nine days, leading to the inconvenience of nearly 30 lakh passengers daily. BEST buses are the second-biggest mode of public transport in Mumbai.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 00:33 IST