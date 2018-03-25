Bhima-Koregaon accused’s organisation to hold rally in his support in Mumbai

Right-wing group Shivpratishthan Hindustan, associated with Sambhaji Bhide who is accused of inciting the Bhima-Koregaon riots near Pune in January, will hold a rally in Mumbai on Wednesday. The organisation is planning the rally to protest against the charges levelled in connection with January’s clashes against Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji.

The decision to hold the rally comes days after the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president and Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, announced a rally on March 26, to protest against the government’s failure to arrest Bhide.

Shivpratishthan Hindustan’s rally will begin from Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan and end at Azad Maidan. Bhide has been accused of instigating violence against the Dalit community, which led to the clashes at Bhima-Koregaon, and spread to Mumbai and other cities of the state. Two days after the Bhima-Koregaon clashes, the Pimpri Chinchwad police had registered an FIR against Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote of Hindu Ekta Aghadi for inciting violence. Prakash Ambedkar has accused the duo of orchestrating the clashes.

On Saturday, Shivpratishthan Hindustan announced that it will conduct state-wide rallies on March 28, with support from organisations that share their ideology, such as Samastha Hindutvawadi Sanghtana.

Bharat Mali of Shivpratishthan Hindustan said, “The charges levelled against Bhide Guruji are baseless and wrong. Those demanding his arrest, such as Prakash Ambedkar, are opportunists, using his name to gain personal publicity.”

Read more: Bhima-koregaon violence: Prakash Ambedkar wants Sambhaji Bhide arrested, threatens march

The protest rally has been organised in 35 other locations in Maharahstra along with Mumbai, such as Sangli, and Satara.

In a public statement in Sangli two days ago, Bhide urged the government to arrest Jignesh Mewani and Umar Khalid, and set up an independent enquiry into the charges levelled against him. Following the clashes, an FIR was also registered against Mewani and Khalid at Pune, for provocative speeches that instigating the Dalit community.