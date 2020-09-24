e-paper
Bhiwandi building collapse death toll rises to 41

Bhiwandi building collapse death toll rises to 41

A total of 25 people have been rescued from the rubble so far, the NRDF said.

mumbai Updated: Sep 24, 2020 08:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
A three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.
A three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.(Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
         

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 41, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday.

A total of 25 people have been rescued so far, the NRDF added.

The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

