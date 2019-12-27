e-paper
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Bhiwandi teacher held on molestation charge

Bhiwandi teacher held on molestation charge

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhiwandi A teacher from a Bhiwandi school was arrested on molestation charges on Wednesday. After a Class 10 student complained to her parents about the teacher, they beat him up and handed him over to the police.

According to Bhiwandi rural police, Pramod Nayak, 29, is a teacher in Shelar Grampanchayat Hindi Medium school. On Wednesday, the teacher accosted her and asked her to kiss him. The girl ran from the spot and told her parents.

A police officer from Bhiwandi said, “After the parents complained, we went to the school and arrested the teacher under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.”

