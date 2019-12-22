Bhiwandi waste picker dies in hit-and-run

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:39 IST

A 35-year-old waste picker was killed after an unknown vehicle knocked him early in the morning, on Saturday, near Santoshimata Mandir road, in Kalyan. Mahatma Phule police officials are yet to identify the vehicle.

Janardan Tayde, 35, was a resident of Bhiwandi, and worked in Kalyan area.

According to police, passers-by saw him collecting garbage at 6am.

“We are assuming the accident happened around 6.30am. Passers-by saw him lying in a pool of blood around that time,” said a police officer.

P Londe, senior police inspector, said, “There are no CCTVs on Santoshimata Mandir road. Hence, we are checking footages of other areas. The man’s head injuries show that he was hit by a vehicle. His garbage bag was found lying nearby. Our investigation is on.”