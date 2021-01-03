‘Big salute to doctors and frontline workers’: BMC chief after Mumbai records 3 Covid-19 deaths

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Sunday saluted the doctors and frontline workers after Mumbai reported just three deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-10).

“The hard work of Maharashtra government and BMC is paying off. I also congratulate Mumbai citizens for their cooperation and support. A big salute to all doctors and frontline workers as well as media who created positive awareness,” Chahal said.

Mumbai reported a total of 581 new Covid-19 cases, 697 recoveries/discharges and three fatalities on Sunday. Total cases in the city reached to 2,95,240 including 2,75,464 recoveries/discharges and 11,135 deaths.

According to the health bulletin released by the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 3,282 new Covid-19 cases, 2,064 discharges, and 35 fatalities on Sunday.

The Pune division added 663 fresh cases including 289 in city and 110 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the release said.

Nagpur division and Akola division reported 594 and 225 new cases, respectively.

The state department said the total cases now stands at 19,42,136 including 18,36,999 recoveries. There are 54,317 active cases in the state and 49,666 fatalities.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 94.59 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.56 per cent.

