e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Big salute to doctors and frontline workers’: BMC chief after Mumbai records 3 Covid-19 deaths

‘Big salute to doctors and frontline workers’: BMC chief after Mumbai records 3 Covid-19 deaths

According to the health bulletin released by the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 3,282 new Covid-19 cases, 2,064 discharges, and 35 fatalities on Sunday.

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Malad (West) in Mumbai, on Sunday.
A healthcare worker during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Malad (West) in Mumbai, on Sunday.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Sunday saluted the doctors and frontline workers after Mumbai reported just three deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-10).

“The hard work of Maharashtra government and BMC is paying off. I also congratulate Mumbai citizens for their cooperation and support. A big salute to all doctors and frontline workers as well as media who created positive awareness,” Chahal said.

Mumbai reported a total of 581 new Covid-19 cases, 697 recoveries/discharges and three fatalities on Sunday. Total cases in the city reached to 2,95,240 including 2,75,464 recoveries/discharges and 11,135 deaths.

According to the health bulletin released by the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 3,282 new Covid-19 cases, 2,064 discharges, and 35 fatalities on Sunday.

The Pune division added 663 fresh cases including 289 in city and 110 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the release said.

Nagpur division and Akola division reported 594 and 225 new cases, respectively.

The state department said the total cases now stands at 19,42,136 including 18,36,999 recoveries. There are 54,317 active cases in the state and 49,666 fatalities.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 94.59 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.56 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
Protesting farmers cross Haryana border, threaten to start hunger strike
Protesting farmers cross Haryana border, threaten to start hunger strike
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In