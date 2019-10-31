Biker run over by ST bus in Murbad

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:58 IST

A 27-year-old man was killed when a state transport (ST) bus hit his two-wheeler in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The mishap took place on Tuesday night in Murbad area when the victim, identified as Suraj, was going to Vidhe village from Gorha, an official at Murbad police station said.

As the speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit the bike, the man fell on the road and got crushed under the wheels of the bus, he said.

The bus driver was detained and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, he added.

