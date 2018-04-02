Bizman arrested in Mumbai for spiking 22-year-old woman’s drink, raping her, sharing video

The police have arrested a 35-year-old Gujarat-based businessman from Mumbai domestic airport for allegedly giving a 22-year-old bar singer a juice laced with sedatives and then raping her. The accused also clicked her nude pictures and recorded videos. Later, he sent them to her relatives and friends through WhatsApp after she refused physical relationship with him.

Lalchand Tavari, the arrested accused, is a resident of Surat city in Gujarat and a garment businessman.

According to the police, the complainant who works as a singer in a South Mumbai-based bar, in her complaint to VP Road police has said that she met Tavari around eight months ago at a place in Grant Road where she performs. The two became close friends and would meet frequently.

“As per her complaint, on February 18 this year, the accused called her to a guest house around 4am. The complainant found the timing weird, but she visited the guest house. At the guest house, Tavari demanded physical relationship from her, which she refused. Tavari didn’t insist and offered her orange juice. On consuming the juice, the complainant lost her consciousness. When she gained consciousness after four hours she discovered that her clothes were taken off and Tavari was trying to get close to her. She resisted and asked him to drop her home,” said a VP Road police officer privy to the probe.

Later in the day, when the complainant visited a doctor as she was not feeling well, the doctor told her that she had consumed some eatable or drink that was laced with sedatives. Then she realised that the juice Tavari had offered her was laced with sedatives and he took advantage of her condition and raped her while she was unconscious. The complainant was scared and did not talk to Tavari ever. He, however, kept calling her.

On March 28, the complainant was shocked after her aunt approached her and informed her that Tavari had sent her nude photos and videos of the complainant on WhatsApp. Next day, the complainant was informed by one of her colleagues that he also received her nude photos and videos from Tavari’s number, the police said.

Angry over these acts, the complainant then approached the VP Road police and narrated her ordeal. The police registered a complaint and on Saturday night laid a trap at the domestic airport at Santacruz. The accused called her near a hotel in the area, where cops arrested him.

Tavari has been arrested and charged with sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. Cops have also seized his cell phone.