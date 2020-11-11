BJP demands probe into land deal between Thackerays, Naiks; Shiv Sena rubbishes claims

mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:19 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday alleged that Rashmi Thackeray, wife of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had purchased a parcel of land in Raigad from interior designer Anvay Naik, who died by suicide in 2018 and left a suicide note naming Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and two others. Somaiya demanded a probe to find out if there were business relations between the Thackerays and Naiks and whether the deal had any connection with Goswami’s arrest.

Goswami was arrested last week by the Alibag police and charged with abetment to suicide of Naik and his mother. Naik in his suicide note had alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami and two others against work he had done for them. Goswami was released from Taloja Central Prison on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail.

Somaiya alleged Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar, wife of former minister of state (Mos) Ravindra Waikar, purchased the land in Raigad district a few years ago. He claimed to have furnished the documents related to the purchase of nine such pieces of land in Raigad to the district collector and demanded further inquiry. “It is necessary for people to know if the Thackeray family had any business or commercial relations with Anvay Naik and his family,” said Somaiya.

Shiv Sena rubbished the allegations, calling it an attempt to “blow the issue out of proportion”, while a spokesperson for the Thackerays said leaders will speak on behalf of the family.

“My wife and Rashmiji had purchased 9.5-acre land in partnership in 2014. There was nothing wrong in purchasing land from the person who was willing to sell. The deal and the existing cost of the land were shown in the election affidavits and in income-tax returns by both the families,” said Waikar, a Sena legislator from Jogeshwari. “If the Fadanvis government had any doubts over it, why did it not probe the matter after Naik’s suicide in 2018? Somaiya is making a mountain out of molehill, but he will gain nothing out of it. Similar questions were raised by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam over the deal four years ago. The case had gone to the Lokayukta, but nothing came out of it. We are ready to face any inquiry in the land deals.”

Transport minister and Sena leader Anil Parab said the allegations are an attempt to save Goswami. “The latest allegations by Somaiya are an attempt to save an accused against who there are very serious allegations,” said Parab.

Somaiya claimed the land parcels in Karjat and Murud were purchased jointly by Thackeray and Waikar. At a press conference, he furnished documents, including the 7/12 extract and the mutation entries related to the ownership of land, as proof for his claims. The land originally belonged to Anvay, his wife Akshata and daughter Adnya, according to the entries, said Somaiya, adding that he has submitted letters to the Raigad collector and superintendent of police of the district demanding an inquiry.