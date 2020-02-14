e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BJP meet to focus on strategy for polls

BJP meet to focus on strategy for polls

mumbai Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:00 IST
Ketaki Ghoge
Ketaki Ghoge
Hindustantimes
         

The state Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day executive meet at Nerul over the weekend is the first such huddle after the party’s loss in Maharashtra to former ally Shiv Sena and will outline the future political roadmap for the main opposition party in the state.

The state executive presided over by the national president JP Nadda will culminate in a show-of-strength gathering of 10,000 party workers on Sunday, which will be addressed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil, along with Nadda. The executive will pass two resolutions, including one slamming the last 80 days governance by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and one praising the decisions taken by the Modi government including scrapping of article 370 for Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The brainstorming session will be held a day earlier where Nadda will hold review meetings with party MPs, legislators, district presidents to get feedback from the representatives on the current political scenario in their constituencies. “The state executive meeting will deliberate on our upcoming strategies, including for local elections in the light of the changed political arithmetic after the Shiv Sena dubiously formed a government going against the mandate with its opponents,” said senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

The BJP faces a challenge in the upcoming local self-government polls in cities, towns and villages as its three opponents – Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – will contest polls together. This year, civic corporations of Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad will go to polls besides half-a-dozen municipal councils. The BJP will also discuss preparations for the Mumbai civic polls slated in 2022, which it is looking as a battle of prestige.

“An analysis of the state Assembly polls will also be done as we did not do as well as we had expected. This is a formal exercise which is done when a new state executive is set up. Naddaji has been keen that the state unit show a united face and starts preparing for polls instead of hoping that this government falls,” said another leader.

Besides Nadda, union ministers Prakash Javdekar, Piyush Goyal, Raosaheb Danve will be present at the meeting along with all former state ministers including sulking leaders like Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde.

top news
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft
Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News