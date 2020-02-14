BJP meet to focus on strategy for polls

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:00 IST

The state Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day executive meet at Nerul over the weekend is the first such huddle after the party’s loss in Maharashtra to former ally Shiv Sena and will outline the future political roadmap for the main opposition party in the state.

The state executive presided over by the national president JP Nadda will culminate in a show-of-strength gathering of 10,000 party workers on Sunday, which will be addressed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil, along with Nadda. The executive will pass two resolutions, including one slamming the last 80 days governance by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and one praising the decisions taken by the Modi government including scrapping of article 370 for Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The brainstorming session will be held a day earlier where Nadda will hold review meetings with party MPs, legislators, district presidents to get feedback from the representatives on the current political scenario in their constituencies. “The state executive meeting will deliberate on our upcoming strategies, including for local elections in the light of the changed political arithmetic after the Shiv Sena dubiously formed a government going against the mandate with its opponents,” said senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

The BJP faces a challenge in the upcoming local self-government polls in cities, towns and villages as its three opponents – Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – will contest polls together. This year, civic corporations of Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad will go to polls besides half-a-dozen municipal councils. The BJP will also discuss preparations for the Mumbai civic polls slated in 2022, which it is looking as a battle of prestige.

“An analysis of the state Assembly polls will also be done as we did not do as well as we had expected. This is a formal exercise which is done when a new state executive is set up. Naddaji has been keen that the state unit show a united face and starts preparing for polls instead of hoping that this government falls,” said another leader.

Besides Nadda, union ministers Prakash Javdekar, Piyush Goyal, Raosaheb Danve will be present at the meeting along with all former state ministers including sulking leaders like Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde.