Mumbai News / BJP, not Uddhav, is the real hypocrite: Saamana

BJP, not Uddhav, is the real hypocrite: Saamana

mumbai Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:18 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
The Shiv Sena took on their former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for visiting Ayodhya and termed BJP as the “real hypocrite”.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on March 7, visited the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya. He was joined by his wife Rashmi, son and Maharashtra minister Aaditya, Sena MLAs, party workers and supporters. Thackeray, during an interaction with media on Saturday, said that the Sena has severed tied with the BJP and not Hindutva.

Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, on Monday, attacked BJP and said that when Thackeray visited Ayodhya during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as a chief minister, it was termed pro-Hindutva, but when he visited the temple after taking over as chief minister, it was labelled ‘hypocrisy’.

It said, “The BJP is the real hypocrite when it calls Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra CM Thackeray the same over his visit to Ayodhya. Instead of being happy over Thackeray’s visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leaders seem to be unable to digest it,” the Sena said.

The Sena said that the Opposition in Maharashtra is baffled because the Shiv Sena, despite aligning with ideological opponents, Congress, it continues to hold on to Hindutva.

The Sena added though the ideologies of the three parties within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are diverse, the government is for providing food, clothing, shelter and justice for all like Lord Ram’s ‘Rajdharma’. The editorial alleged that the opposition in Maharashtra wanted “Delhi-like violence” in Maharashtra but chief minister Uddhav Thackeray handled the situation “carefully” to not let even a minor incident occur.

