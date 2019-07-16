BJP reignites Maharashtra CM debate, says it will occupy top post

Has the Shiv Sena conceded claim over the Maharashtra chief minister’s (CM) post after the upcoming Assembly polls this year, if the saffron allies win again?

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Saroj Pandey’s assertive remarks in Nashik on Monday on the CM post staying with the BJP and the Sena’s mellowed stance on the issue has led to speculations that the latter may have settled for the deputy CM’s post as part of the power-sharing agreement with its ally. Pandey said, “Our stance is clear, irrespective of what anyone says. Maharashtra has a BJP CM, and will continue to have one. We are contesting polls with the Sena, but the CM in the state will be from the BJP.’’

Pandey spoke to a local television channel in Nashik, after holding a review meeting of the party’s North Maharashtra unit and addressing party workers.

When asked to comment on Pandey’s remarks, Sena’s spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “We are not commenting on this issue of the CM’s post. We are very clear that Sena first has to emerge as a strong party in the polls and our focus will be on winning maximum seats.’’

Earlier this month, the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, in an editorial, had softened its stance on claiming the CM post. The editorial had said the CM will be of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

“Whatever has been decided between the BJP national president Amit Shah and us, that will be implemented. Till then, BJP and Sena party workers should continue to say that the CM will be ours. There can’t be any other formula for the victory of the alliance,’’ the editorial had said.

However, a senior leader in the BJP claimed that recent remarks by the Sena reveals that it is willing to take the deputy CM’s post after the elections and will not insist on splitting the CM’s tenure. He said, “Sena is willing to take up the deputy CM post. In any case, ahead of polls, we have decided not to make this an issue. The power-sharing agreement decided ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was equal seat-sharing and splitting of ministerial portfolios. Unless we get less seats than them, which is not possible, the CM post will stay with us.’’

Sena youth president and son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya, is being projected to lead the party in the Assembly and the government. The party may accept a deputy CM post for Thackeray, who plans to contest the upcoming elections.

The saffron allies announced their alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in February after finalising a power and seat-sharing deal. The deal was finalised by BJP party president Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Until this month, Sena had been insisting that the CM post and tenure would be split between the saffron allies after the Assembly polls, once they come to power.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 01:03 IST