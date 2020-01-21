BKC’s AQI at 348, ‘worst’ this season

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:46 IST

Air pollution worsened in the city and the air quality was ‘poor’ for the third consecutive day. On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality

Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reported the air quality index (AQI), was at 237 for PM2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5 micron size that

can enter the lungs and cause ailments).

An AQI of 222 (poor) has been predicted for today. AQI began rising from 89 (satisfactory) on Friday to 167 (moderate) on Saturday, 210 (poor) on Sunday, 207 (poor) Monday, and 237 (poor) on Tuesday.

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded its worst air quality this season on Tuesday as the AQI increased to 348 (very poor). Navi Mumbai (324) and Malad (305) also recorded ‘very poor’ air on Tuesday.

While Borivli (179) and Colaba (153) recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, Bhandup had the cleanest air at 88 (satisfactory). All other areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

SAFAR categorises AQI for pollutants in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

The increased air pollution was due to easterly winds carrying dust, said SAFAR.

“The wind direction changed over the weekend from moderately fast northerly winds to calmer easterlies. Increase in humidity has allowed the pollutant carrying capacity to increase and made it easier for the boundary layer of pollutants to be suspended close to the surface. At BKC and other areas, local emissions are also playing a significant role,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

Humidity levels in the suburbs and south Mumbai were 94% and 96% respectively on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the concentration of PM 2.5 was 100 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3. Concentration for PM10 (larger coarser particles) was 169 µg/m3 against the safe limit of 100 µg/m3.