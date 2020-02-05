BMC Budget: Shiv Sena pet projects in, BJP’s plans out

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:09 IST

The first budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 2020-21 since Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister (CM), tabled this week, has a distinct Shiv Sena stamp. While Sena’s pet projects, including those espoused by Sena Yuva chief Aaditya Thackeray, mayor Kishori Pednekar and CM Thackeray have been highlighted in the budget, the plans of former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been shown the back door.

For instance, BJP’s projects such as the Mumbai Commission for Art, Music and Culture and BMC’s parking authority have found no mention in the Civic Budget 2020.

On the other hand, projects such as the Miyawaki forest, espoused by mayor Kishori Pednekar and inaugurated by CM Thackeray on January 26, 2020; construction of road missing links; creation of a dedicated Department of Tourism in BMC; state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray’s brainchild — the SMILE incubation center to give financial assistance to young entrepreneurs; and upgrading pedestrian pathways across the city have received considerable attention in the budget.

However, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told Hindustan Times on Wednesday, “The parking authority is working in full force and does not need any specific budgetary allocation. The Mumbai Art Commission is working under the principal of JJ School of Art and also does not need any special funds. The commission has also been raising money under corporate social responsibility.”

When asked about the allocations, BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde said, “A lot of projects have typical Sena stamp and have automatically sidelined projects introduced by during BJP government’s time.”

Ina post on social media on Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray said, “Some interesting facets that we’ve been working on, the incubation centre for governance solutions, flood control underground tanks, road missing links and most importantly, pedestrian pathways across the city have been included.”