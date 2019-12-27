e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / BMC changes nomenclature for 17 special schools

BMC changes nomenclature for 17 special schools

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:01 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The civic body’s education committee has agreed to change the nomenclature for 17 special schools under its ambit. Previously recognised as ‘schools for the mentally retarded’, these institutions will now be called ‘schools for children with special needs’. The decision was taken at the committee’s monthly meeting on Thursday.

Sainath Durge, a member of the committee who suggested the change, said it was the need of the hour to remove the stigma associated with mental illnesses. “The committee unanimously agreed to the change and a decision has also been made to change the sign boards outside each of these schools with the new nomenclature within the next few days,” Durge said.

Following the decision, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s joint municipal commissioner, Ashutosh Salil, directed officials to change sign boards outside these 17 schools within the next two weeks.

Gargee Mhatre, beat officer, BMC, said the change will be reflected in all official documents within a month’s time. “We have initiated the process for the same,” she said. Currently, around 12,000 children with special needs study in municipal schools. A large number of them are enrolled under regular BMC schools as there are only 17 special schools, with 815 students.

top news
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News