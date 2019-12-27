BMC changes nomenclature for 17 special schools

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:01 IST

The civic body’s education committee has agreed to change the nomenclature for 17 special schools under its ambit. Previously recognised as ‘schools for the mentally retarded’, these institutions will now be called ‘schools for children with special needs’. The decision was taken at the committee’s monthly meeting on Thursday.

Sainath Durge, a member of the committee who suggested the change, said it was the need of the hour to remove the stigma associated with mental illnesses. “The committee unanimously agreed to the change and a decision has also been made to change the sign boards outside each of these schools with the new nomenclature within the next few days,” Durge said.

Following the decision, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s joint municipal commissioner, Ashutosh Salil, directed officials to change sign boards outside these 17 schools within the next two weeks.

Gargee Mhatre, beat officer, BMC, said the change will be reflected in all official documents within a month’s time. “We have initiated the process for the same,” she said. Currently, around 12,000 children with special needs study in municipal schools. A large number of them are enrolled under regular BMC schools as there are only 17 special schools, with 815 students.