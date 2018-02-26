BMC clean-up marshal tries to extort ₹25k in Mumbai

The Azad Maidan police arrested Jayesh Sawant, 27, and Tushar Gaykar, 28, for extorting money from two people they had caught for throwing cigarette butt on the street.

Sawant is employed as a clean-up marshal by the contractor appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Gaykar on the other hand also used to work as a clean-up marshal with the BMC. He was sacked from his job on the same charges of extorting money from the people.

According to the police, on February 9, 2018, Sawant and Gaykar allegedly caught Abhishekh Misal for throwing a cigarette butt on the road.

“Sawant and Gaykar told Misal that he had flouted norms, and would have to pay a penalty of Rs25, 000 for doing so. Kuldeep Jadhav, who was present with Misal, was also asked to pay the fine,” said senior inspector Vasant Wakhare.

The youth requested Sawant and Gaykar to reduce the fine amount, after which they extorted Rs2, 500 from Misal and Rs200 from Jadhav. Then they left the spot.

The two victims approached police and registered the offence. The Azad Maidan police initiated a probe and nabbed Sawant and Gaykar with the help of CCTV footages. The duo have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention).