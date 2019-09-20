BMC fines 64 buses, trucks ₹9 lakh for illegal parking

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:34 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday cracked the whip on 64 heavy vehicles, including trucks and private buses, for illegal parking and slapped a total fine of ₹9 lakh on the offenders. These vehicles were found parked in no-parking zones near BEST depots, which are now open for parking for private heavy vehicles.

According to a BMC press note, around 52 private buses and 12 trucks were penalised late on Wednesday night for not using the depots and instead parking on the road. Of the ₹9 lakh fine, the BMC collected ₹1.80 lakh on Wednesday.

Of the 64 vehicles, 11 were seized from G/South ward (Worli), 10 from K East (Andheri East) and seven from N ward (Ghatkopar).

In a bid to unclog roads, the civic body has opened up 24 BEST depots and 37 bus terminals, to be used as parking lots for heavy vehicles. These depots and terminals have parking space for 3,415 vehicles.

Since July 7, the civic body has started imposing hefty fines on vehicles found parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots.

Heavy vehicles are fined up to ₹15, 000, including towing charges, and ₹257 for each day if the penalty is not paid on the same day and the owner does not take back the vehicle in 30 days.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 00:34 IST