e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BMC floats bids to hire 250 wardens to manage traffic on 42 bridges

BMC floats bids to hire 250 wardens to manage traffic on 42 bridges

mumbai Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:52 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday floated bids to hire around 250 wardens, who would be deployed on 42 bridges that are in a critical or dangerous state, to assist the traffic police in ensuring smooth movement of vehicles.

Several of these bridges are either closed for heavy vehicle movement, while some others will be undergoing major repairs in the coming days. BMC said the appointment process for the wardens would take around three months. “We are going to hire 250 wardens in phases, as there is a need for better traffic management on various bridges which are in a critical state. These 42 bridges are on top priority, as repair works are about to start on them,” Vinod Badkar, an officer from BMC’s security department said.

BMC had audited more than 100 bridges after a portion of the Himalaya Bridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus collapsed last year in March, killing around seven people. The city has 344 bridges, of which eight have been demolished after the audit. BMC has proposed to demolish and reconstruct 30 bridges, which were found to be in a dangerous state.

top news
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Former TERI chief RK Pachauri dies at 79
Former TERI chief RK Pachauri dies at 79
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director
Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News