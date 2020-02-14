BMC floats bids to hire 250 wardens to manage traffic on 42 bridges

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:52 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday floated bids to hire around 250 wardens, who would be deployed on 42 bridges that are in a critical or dangerous state, to assist the traffic police in ensuring smooth movement of vehicles.

Several of these bridges are either closed for heavy vehicle movement, while some others will be undergoing major repairs in the coming days. BMC said the appointment process for the wardens would take around three months. “We are going to hire 250 wardens in phases, as there is a need for better traffic management on various bridges which are in a critical state. These 42 bridges are on top priority, as repair works are about to start on them,” Vinod Badkar, an officer from BMC’s security department said.

BMC had audited more than 100 bridges after a portion of the Himalaya Bridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus collapsed last year in March, killing around seven people. The city has 344 bridges, of which eight have been demolished after the audit. BMC has proposed to demolish and reconstruct 30 bridges, which were found to be in a dangerous state.