BMC looks to beautify Mumbai, give civic hospitals a facelift

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking steps to beautify the city.

In a meeting with civic officials, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has asked officers concerned to look into the presentation and beautification of the civic hospitals and barricading in the city, earlier this month.

Mehta has directed seven zonal deputy municipal commissioners and 24 assistant municipal commissioners to ensure that barricading of the BMC-related work like sewerage operations, road construction, water supply should be of high quality.

At present, there is no mention about the type of barricading material to be used in the contracts. Thus, often materials like broken, oxidised iron planks, and sometimes just a red flag, are used.

Additional municipal commissioner of eastern suburbs, Vijay Singhal, has been asked to prepare a standard design for barricades. “We have been asked to maintain the aesthetic quality of the heritage city. Immediate orders regarding proper barricading has already been given to contractors,” said an civic official who attended the meeting.

Additionally, civic hospitals will also undergo an aesthetic makeover. Civic body is preparing a plan which will finalise a standardised outer look of all hospitals including colour, standardised flooring and furniture. Additional municipal commissioner IA Kundan will submit the report in a week to the commissioner.