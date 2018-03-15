BMC notice to Yash Raj Studios for illegal construction on premises

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week sent a notice to film production company Yash Raj Studios over alleged illegal extensions to their studio in Andheri.

The company has been given a month to comply with the rules under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. The notice warns of strict action against the studio, if they fail to demolish the illegal construction.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of K-West ward, which covers Andheri, said, “There are some violations on each floor of the studio building, including unauthorised partitions and floor extensions. Besides, the basement, meant for parking space is being used for storage.”

The BMC had first sent a letter to Yash Raj Films Private Limited in February, pointing out the illegalities. According to Gaikwad, neither did the studio did not remove the extensions or regularise them, nor did they reply to BMC’s letter. So a notice was sent to the studio.

A senior civic official from K-West area said, “The basement is crammed with material needed during film shoots, such as electric wiring, studio lights, and some props. Most of this is inflammable.”

A massive fire broke out at Kanjurmarg’s Cinevista studio in January, following which BMC began inspection of studios across the city. The constructions were first noticed by the BMC during the routine inspection.