BMC pulls down 6,140 political hoardings, banners in one month

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:44 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pulled down 6,140 political hoardings, posters and banners from September 21 to October 21, when the poll code of conduct was in effect for the Assembly polls. A total of 4703 cases and four FIRs have been filed under the defacement of public property act. During the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, 9,137 illegal political hoardings were removed.

From January 2018 to January 2019, the civic body cleared 7,167 illegal political hoardings.

According to the BMC’s licence department, which has one squad for the 24 administrative wards across Mumbai, 1801 wall writings, 927 political posters, 1,630 political banners and 1,782 other articles such as political flags, and fliers were removed when the campaigning for the Assembly polls was on.

Maximum illegal posters and banners (815) were found in K East ward (Andheri East), followed by N ward that covers Ghatkopar East (807) and M West ward that covers Chembur (768).

The lowest number of hoardings (5) was found in F North ward (Wadala) and H-East ward (20) that covers Bandra East.

Of these, 147 were found on private properties. Sharad Bande, superintendent of BMC’s licence department, said, “Hoardings that are on private walls or buildings, but are facing the road and are visible from it, come under the BMC’s jurisdiction.”

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:44 IST