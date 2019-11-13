BMC pulls up contractor for poor road quality

mumbai

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:09 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to one more contractor over the poor quality of a road in Mulund.

The road in question, Mahakavi Kalidas Road, is under the defect-liability period (DLP) till May 2020, but has developed defects despite repairs, according to the BMC.

DLP is the duration for which the responsibility of a newly-constructed road lies with the contractor. In the notice sent to the contractor (Sunrise Stone Industries), the BMC has warned of action in case of non-compliance.

An email query sent to Sunrise Stone Industries did not yield any response till the time of going to press.

Last month, the BMC had issued notices to 41 contractors over the bad condition of 187 roads, after an inspection by the vigilance department.

The list of 41 contractors had included the names of those who were blacklisted three years ago after a scam was unearthed.

A BMC official from the roads department said, “We have instructed the contractor to do the needful when it comes to the Mahakavi Kalidas Road. Also, we do not deal with Sunrise Stone Industries now, considering it is related to a firm that was blacklisted in connection to a road scam three years ago.”

Mihir Kotecha, local BJP MLA from Mulund, said, “I have complained about several roads in my constituency, and have also asked BMC officials to take action. If the BMC officials do not ensure good roads, I will file cases against them in the court.”