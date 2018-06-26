BMC says 9 spots flooded in Mumbai, citizens beg to differ

Heavy rain over the weekend led to water-logging in nine areas in the city on Monday, washing away the civic body’s claims of monsoon preparedness. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, patted itself on the back for keeping 120 chronic waterlogging-prone spots free of flooding.

According to BMC, flooding was reported at Sion road number 24, Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga, Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar in the island city, Chembur and Filterpada in the eastern suburbs, and Milan Subway in Vile Parle, Sainath Subway in Malad, National College at SV Road, and Siddharth Hospital at Goregaon in the western suburbs. Citizens, however, complained about waterlogging in Kurla, Postal Colony in Chembur, Five Gardens in Wadala, Khar and Bandra on social media.

Praising the civic body for the good job, Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We worked on these spots to increase the water receding time. There was no flooding in spots such as Hindmata, Elphinstone junction, Andheri, Kurla road and SV road in Borivli.”

Although waterlogging was under control, several incidents of wall, slab collapse and drownings were reported across the city. Nagendra Nagarjun, 18, drowned after he fell into a nullah at Evershine Nagar in Malad. He was rushed to Siddharth Hospital, but was declared dead. The incident occurred at 11.50am on Monday. Rajkumari Gaud, 37, was critically injured after a part a balcony of Jadhav Chawl in Andheri collapsed around 2.15pm. Her condition was stable at the time of going to press.

A major tragedy was averted as a wall and the adjoining road of a residential colony Llyod Estate in Wadala collapsed into the adjacent under-construction site of Dosti Realty Limited.

A portion of the road towards Metro Cinema caved in at 4.30pm. An official of the C ward said, “A 24-inch water pipeline burst, leading to the cave-in.”

On Sunday evening, two senior citizens were killed as a tree crashed near Fashion Street on MG Road in South Mumbai.

CONTRACTOR FINED

M Mahabul Infra Engineering Private Limited, the contractor in-charge of maintaining dewatering pumps in Bandra was slapped with a fine of ₹5 lakh as four pumps on the Chamdawadi Nullah stopped working on Monday. The storm water drains department also sent a showcause notice to the contractor . A BMC official said, “The pumps ran out of diesel. The contractor is supposed to keep a backup.”