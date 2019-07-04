BMC serves notice to builder to stop work after road cave-in at Chandivli

Two days after heavy rainfall led to a road cave-in at Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a stop-work notice to developers Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

On Monday, around 200 metres of an internal road in the area caved in, forcing 100 families to vacate two residential buildings. No casualties were reported, but residents have said that ongoing constructions by Shapoorji Pallonji in the area had weakened the road.

According to the notice served to the group, the developers will have to stop all construction activity on the site and take immediate measures to restore the landslide portion under the supervision of geotechnical experts.

Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward (Kurla, Chandivli), said, “We have issued a stop-work notice to Shapoorji Pallonji Group as precautionary measures. We are making sure that the residents vacate the premises as it may prove to be dangerous.”

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, in a press statement, said, “We have obtained all the necessary approvals as per the recent BMC norms. Furthermore, after the recent incident, all work at the site is being carried out in line with necessary guidelines laid by BMC and are ensuring that there is no violation in any norms or permissions.”

Meanwhile, the SRA said it will conduct a structural audit of the two buildings to check their stability.

“Checking the stability of the building is a primary thing to do. The two buildings were just adjacent to the road that caved in,” said a senior official from the SRA.

