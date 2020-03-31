BMC tells local stores to tie-up with e-tailers during Covid-19 shutdown

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:05 IST

Shortly after e-commerce delivery platforms resumed doorstep delivery of essential goods this week, many of them announced that they will tie-up with local grocery stores, dairy, and vegetable vendors, to deliver essential items, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Jayashree Bhoj, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The idea is that all local retail shops can use the vast network of these online delivery platforms to reach out to customers.” BMC has identified over 200 grocery stores and vegetable vendors and at least five online delivery platforms for the initiative. The civic body tried the concept in Prabhadevi on Monday and in Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

Viren Shah, president of Retail Traders Welfare Association, said, “There are a lot of concerns about this. For example, how will shopkeepers be paid? What about the cost of packaging and safety of those manning these stores?” A grocer from Prabhadevi said, “One of the main problems we will face is the packaging.”

BMC is also identifying gated housing societies for the tie-up. Bhoj said, “Amazon, Big Bazaar, and Grofers have already begun delivering. Now we are trying to get Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo to tie up with these grocers.” BMC is also planning to dedicate BEST buses for bulk deliveries.