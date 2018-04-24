BMC to appoint consultant for rejuvenation of 3 Mumbai rivers

The civic body will soon begin a Rs 209-crore rejuvenation and beautification programme for Dahisar, Oshiwara and Poisar rivers.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of all three rivers. The consultant is expected to make suggestions to BMC, prepare contours, thematic maps, plans for soil investigation and micro-tunnelling of sewer lines and check adequacy of storm water drainage network around the rivers.

They will also study water quality, map the river tributaries, storm water drains, etc. BMC officials said beautification of the rivers will be done in phase 2. Chief engineer (storm water drains) VH Khandkar said the consultant will be given six months to complete DPR before preparing tenders.

The consultant will also take up all no-objection certifications. For each river, BMC will pay the consultant 0.45% of the implementation cost. Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt Ltd is the lowest bidding consultant for the rivers. The proposal to appoint it will be tabled at BMC’s standing committee on Wednesday.