BMC to put high-risk contacts on anti-malarial drug

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:22 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced its decision to treat high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients, with doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malarial drug.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug being used to prevent the spread of the Sars cov2 virus which is causing Covid-19. However, there are several side-effects to the drug which include headache, dizziness, ringing in ears; nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, loss of appetite, weight loss; mood changes, feeling nervous or irritable; skin rash or itching, and hair loss.

The civic body also clarified that it will not put those residing in containment zones on HCQ, citing medical complications. Last week, it was decided that the BMC would give HCQ to citizens residing in Covid-19 hotspots like Worli and Dharavi. However, the decision has been put on hold.

For the past two weeks, the BMC had put frontline staffers on a seven-week dosage of HCQ, and is testing them for the coronavirus. HT had reported on March 29 that the frontline staff will be put on the drug to improve their immunity and tackle the threat of the virus. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure after many countries such as Spain, Iran, and Italy, reported that their doctors and medical staff tested positive while attending to infected patients.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “As of Saturday’s protocol, the BMC has decided to give HCQ to all high-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients. BMC has already given HCQ to frontline staff, doctors, nurses, supporting staff of hospitals, sanitary workers, BEST employees, police personnel and civic officers.” The civic chief clarified that HCQ will not be given to all persons in containment zones.